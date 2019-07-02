Sturbridge officials sound third alarm after being called to house fire on Brookfield Rd.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a three-alarm fire at a home on Brookfield Road.
While details remain limited at this time, Sturbridge Fire officials tell Western Mass News they were called to a report of a structure fire around 7:15 p.m.
Officials say that the scene remains active and a third alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, which requires assistance from several surrounding towns.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
