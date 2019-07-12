Sturbridge PD asking for public's help in identifying pair of women wanted for questioning.

STURBIRDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are asking for the public's help assistance in identifying a pair of women.
Sturbridge Police tell us that the two individuals pictured are wanted for questioning in regards to an incident that occurred at a local Wal-Mart.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police officer Thomas Giordano at 508-347-2525 dial extension 308.
You are also asked to reference Case 19-233-OF.
