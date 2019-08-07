Sturbridge Police asking for public's help in identifying property damage suspects.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are asking for the public's help in identifying three juveniles who were allegedly involved in a property damage incident on Sunday.
Sturbridge Police officials tell us that the incident happened at one of the playgrounds at Burgess Elementary School, and are looking into whether or not the incident was accidental or done on purpose.
All three suspects involved in the alleged incident were believed to be in the upper elementary/junior high age category.
While photos of the suspects in question have not yet been provided, officials say the three juveniles were described as white males, with short, dark hair.
Two of the suspects were shorter and similar in height and both were wearing sneakers.
The third suspect was described as having long, wavy hair, and was wearing "sporty sandals".
If you have any information on the alleged incident or are able to identify the three juveniles, you are asked to contact either Officer Tytula or Officer Murray at 508-347-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.