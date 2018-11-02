STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Worcester County town are urging parents to check their kid's Halloween candy.
Sturbridge Police said Friday that someone went to police on Thursday to say that they found a "small metal object" in a Now and Later candy.
The object was not a sharp item or a needle.
"It is unknown at this time if the piece of metal was intentionally placed in the candy or it was a manufacturing defect," police said.
Investigators noted that the person who reported the incident and their child only went trick-or-treating in the Heritage Green complex on Heritage Green Drive in Fiskdale.
Police noted that they are taking the matter "very seriously" and are contacting the FDA and the candy manufacturer for further review.
If anyone has information on this case or if something suspicious is found in the candy, contact Sturbridge Police at (508) 347-2525
