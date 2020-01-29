Sturbridge Police investigating use of counterfeit bills at Wal-Mart.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate an incident where counterfeit bills were used.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, two females and one male attempted to purchase items at the Wal-Mart on Monday, January 27 using counterfeit bills.
One of the females was able to use counterfeit bills to purchase $700 worth of items from the store.
The suspects were seen leaving the Wal-Mart in possibly either a Nissan Altima or Maxima.
If you recognize either of these individuals, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Melissa Cunningham at 508-347-2525 and dial extension 357.
