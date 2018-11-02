STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Worcester County town have released new information about a piece of metal that was found in a child's Halloween candy.
Sturbridge Police Lt. Earl Dessert said Friday that someone went to police on Thursday to say that they found a "small metal object" in a Now and Later candy.
The object was not a sharp item or a needle.
Later Friday, Dessert said that a Facebook user who saw the initial post and identified it as a piece of child's dental work.
Investigators followed up with the child's parent, who confirmed that the child was missing that particular piece.
"The parent was embarrassed and apologetic as they forgot the piece was put in over a year ago," Dessert explained.
Police are asking the public not to pass judgement on the parent as they reported the metal, believing it was a hazard to other kids.
"Although we are thankful to get to the bottom of this so fast, we still ask that you thoroughly check all candy to be safe," Dessert said.
