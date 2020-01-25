Sturbridge Police seeking information on hit and run.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate a hit and run.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, officers responded to the parking lot of Teddy G's at 179 Main Street around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, where they determined that a vehicle had struck the building and then took off.
An exact description of the vehicle has not yet been provided.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Larry Bateman at 508-347-2525.
