Sturbridge Police seeking public's help in identifying suspect wanted for 'lewd behavior'.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, the pictured individual is accused of performing "lewd behavior" at the Marshall's that's located inside the Hobbs Brook Plaza.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525 and dial extension 0.
You can also submit a message to the Sturbridge Police Department on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.