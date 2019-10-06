Sturbridge Police seeking to identify driver of vehicle involved in illegal dumping incident.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate an illegal dumping incident.
Officials say that the operator of the pictured truck is accused of illegally dumping bathroom tiles and debris on Shattuck Road.
We're told that the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and during the early morning hours on Sunday.
Information on the vehicle's license plate or make and model have not yet been provided.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Sgt. Sean Paine at 508-347-2525 and dial extension 336.
