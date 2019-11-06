Sturbridge Police warning residents of ongoing telephone scam.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are alerting residents of a new telephone scam that's going around.
Officials say that an automated voice message has been calling and informing residents that their social security number has allegedly been compromised.
The message goes on to say that the resident must press the number one on their phone or their social security benefits will be suspended.
Authorities state that residents are encouraged to not press one and to not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize or return these types of calls.
