Sturbridge Police warning residents of recent vehicle break-ins, thefts.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Sturbridge are warning residents of a recent string of vehicle break-ins and thefts that have transpired in town.
To help keep your vehicle and home protected from burglars and thieves, police officials are offering some friendly tips:
- Bring your valuables that are in your car inside
- Lock your vehicles
- Check your mail
- Close your garage
- Lock your home
- Turn on your outside lights
- Leave key fobs away from your car even if you're inside the house
If you have any information on these recent break-ins or larcenies, you are asked to contact the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525.
