WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another big classic rock act is coming to The Big E.
The Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday that multiplatinum rock band Styx will perform at The Big E Arena on Sunday, October 3.
Tickets go on-sale online this Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price between $39 and $150. Tickets include admission to the fair when purchased prior to the show date.
Seating options vary from bleachers to VIP seating.
