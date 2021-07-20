Styx MGN 072021

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another big classic rock act is coming to The Big E.

The Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday that multiplatinum rock band Styx will perform at The Big E Arena on Sunday, October 3.

Tickets go on-sale online this Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price between $39 and $150.  Tickets include admission to the fair when purchased prior to the show date.

Seating options vary from bleachers to VIP seating.

