EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been one week since INSA in Easthampton opened for recreational pot sales.
A full parking lot and crowds of people continue to be a common sight at INSA in Easthampton.
Last weekend, the medical marijuana facility opened for retail pot sales.
"It's been a very successful week," INSA General Manager Michael Evans tells us. "We are extremely, extremely excited for the future of INSA."
Evans tells Western Mass News this past week's success has been a community effort.
"I think," continued Evans. "The city council was huge in trying to allow this happen. They pushed for it on every front, really expedited the entire process from licensing to allowing the police to really monitor from parking to traffic flow. The local businesses have been supportive...overjoyed to be quite honest. It's gone as smooth as it has."
One week later, the line for recreational sales continues to grow, but INSA says they've been able to get people in and out in about a half hour.
"We are seeing," stated Evans. "Around 1,000 people a day, and it's become a very, very smooth operation as far as in-and-out. From the ID checking system, from the line, to everyone being patient to viewing the menus on the screens, and our paper menus."
So what are some of the popular items on the menu?
"The dart pod is the absolute go-to right now as," says Evans. "An exclusive item for our patrons. It's a magnetic pod system that allows you to enjoy, at any rate at high or low dose, with a simple, button operation. It is very easy to get your dose correctly. A lot of people are really interested in the pens. A lot of people are loving the cannabis flower that we supply...a lot of different varieties and effects you can enjoy from daytime to nighttime use."
INSA says, even with the boost in business, their patients have continued to come first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.