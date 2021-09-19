WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s almost a wrap for opening weekend at the Big E.
The 2021 Big E opening weekend is coming to a close, and it was certainly a successful one.
Opening day on Friday beat out the first day in 2019 with 80,993 people on the fairgrounds and Saturday night capping out around 103,000.
But two attendees said they think crowds are smaller at this year’s fair.
“It is not as crowded this year as usual to that’s a huge plus, definitely less crowded so I enjoyed that part,” Connecticut residents said.
With an indoor mask mandate in place and a COVID vaccine bus right on-site, the health and safety of fairgoers is a major concern in order to open the fair back up.
Springfield residents who have been coming nearly their entire lives say this year did not disappoint.
“I was there yesterday and that was fun today was more fun. Yesterday was just walking but today we went on rides so it’s fun we just went on the rides. We were eating too.”
Although opening weekend may be over you can still come out to the Big E through October 3. Sunday night 83,211 attendees were at the fair making it the largest attended Sunday during an opening weekend in a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.