WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sugar Ray is coming to the Big E!
Fair officials made the announcement this morning.
Sugar Ray will be performing Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.
It is a free show...but for those looking for premium seats, tickets will cost $29 and go on sale starting on July 11th at 10 a.m. Note: There is a limited number of reserved seats.
The tickets will include admission. You can buy them on The Big E website or at The Big E Box Office.
Sugar Ray is a chart-topping pop 90s band that sold more than 10 million records and is set to release a brand new original single on June 7th, "Make It Easy", The Big E says.
Their new album 'Little Yachty' drops July 26th.
The concert will be held at The Big E Arena and MGM is sponsoring it.
The Big E runs from September 13-29th in West Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.