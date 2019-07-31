DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have closed down a Deerfield roadway due to a gas main break.
Deerfield Police said that that break occurred on Sugarloaf Street at Merrigan Way.
As a result, Sugarloaf Street is currently closed.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
