HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The polls are closed in Holyoke and primary election day results are finalized. In a historic race, seven candidates faced off in hopes of taking one step closer in becoming the next mayor of Holyoke, but now only two will vie for the spot.
Mike Sullivan with 1,431 votes and Joshua Garcia with 1,127 votes are the top two candidates in a very close race.
Seven candidate were in the running Tuesday, but Sullivan and Garcia will move onto the Nov. election. This election is important because this is the first race without former Holyoke mayor Alex Morse, who was in office for close to ten years.
Sullivan told Western Mass News the celebration is on for tonight but tomorrow the work begins.
"Right now I'm just thrilled at the results and it was kind of a landslide... They did a tremendous job," said Sullivan.
Sullivan is a city councilor and has lived in Holyoke all his life. he said he’s grateful to those who went out to vote today and for his campaign team for all their work behind the scenes.
Campaign efforts will continue for Sullivan and Garcia who both hope to become the mayor of Holyoke.
