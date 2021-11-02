HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke will now have their first Latino mayor take office later this month. Joshua Garcia had the majority of votes in Tuesday’s mayoral election.
Western Mass News was at Garcia’s watch party in downtown Holyoke where people cheered as he announced his victory and a lot of happy tears were shed.
We asked Garcia how he felt about the victory..
“More than just me, I think it means a lot to the people in the city. During my campaign trail, I told people first and foremost we are Holyokers whether you’re Puerto Rican, White, Irish, Black, Columbian, Dominican. We are a very diverse community, so I’m very committed to my neighbors from West Holyoke to South Holyoke,” Garcia explained.
Garcia was running against Michael Sullivan. Garcia said he had 56 percent of the vote. Sullivan conceded shortly after the polls closed
Garcia will take office November 15, replacing Acting Mayor Terry Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.