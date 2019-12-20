SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The communications director for Springfield's mayor has resigned following her November arrest.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Friday in a statement that he has "accepted the resignation of Communications Director Marian Sullivan." He further thanked her for her service to the city and wished her well in future endeavors.
The announcement comes just over a month after Sullivan was arrested and charged for allegedly damaging property at MGM Springfield.
Sullivan had been on paid administrative leave following her arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation and court process.
Sarno noted Friday that Bill Baker has been promoted to the role of communications director, as well as that Darryl Moss has been promoted to Director of Constituent Services and Molly Shea will be joining the staff as a mayoral aide.
Sullivan is due back in court in late January.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
