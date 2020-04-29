SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This time of year, parents usually have summer plans set for their kids.
However, this year, coronavirus is getting in the way and many are wondering whether summer camps will go on at all.
Summer is fast approaching and with coronavirus keeping kids stuck inside right now, many are hoping camp will be an option in the months ahead.
"We all want to get our kids outside and playing and enjoying life and creating a semblance of order again in a world that has been thrown into chaos,” said Seth Stutman with the Springfield Jewish Community Center.
Stutman told Western Mass News while summer camp is only eight-weeks long, the planning that goes into it is much longer.
“I plan summer camp year around, so there's things I do in December to get ready for camp and we quickly realized in March that things are going to be different and we didn't know how different,” Stutman added.
For years, hosting 400 kids a day at the JCC in Springfield is now looking to be a problem as the ‘stay-at-home’ advisory has been extended for another two weeks and social distancing is in effect.
Stutman said the goal is to make it work no matter what.
"Our camp is obviously going to be smaller than before, but provides the same kind of outdoor experience to people of every physical and mental ability level,” Stutman explained.
While generations have gone to camp at the JCC in Springfield, coronavirus is changing what can and can't be done this summer.
"Obviously, the most important thing is figuring out the safe protocols because if we want to open back up, we want to do it in a way that's fair, safe, and honest with our parents and community in general,” Stutman noted.
As for what questions are on the table:
Will camp take place physically on-campus or be done virtually?
Tthe number of campers and counselors allowed in one setting
What can they actually afford to do?
However, what is the best and worst case scenario?
"Best case scenario, we'll be able to run an amazing camp that's close to what we've been doing for years, but at the same time, adhering to social distancing. Worst case scenario isn't the end of the world. We won't be able to have a camp. but we will be able to do virtual offerings for everybody,” Stutman said.
Stutman said they expect to make more solid decisions in the next two weeks when new guidelines are expected from the CDC.
