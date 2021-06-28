SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The summer scorcher turns to the hot day at camp for some and a long-awaited dip in the pool for others.
Here at the Jewish Community Center in Springfield, summer camp is in full swing, with over 185 campers in attendance Monday. Western Mass News caught up with the camp's director to get answers on what's in place to keep kids safe in this hot weather.
“The first thing I do in the morning is check the forecast, but in heat like this we have water coolers out and about making sure they’re always filled,” Springfield JCC Camp Director Kyle Andolina said.
Andolina said keeping the kids cool is at the top of his agenda from the moment he wakes up. But some days, the fun has to be moved inside.
“If the heat index gets too high, we do have to go inside so we’re always monitoring where the heat index is,” Andolina said.
He also added part of camp counselor training includes identifying signs of dehydration and heat stroke, and on Monday, water games made up a big portion of the camp schedule.
“We try to encourage the kids to go swimming on days like this get in the water so they can cool down for a little bit, we also got tons of games outside some sponge races, some drip, drip drop lots of fun stuff,” Andolina said.
Over in Holyoke, the Pouliot Pool got the go-ahead to open on Monday afternoon for the first time in years.
“Very exciting, seven years we’ve been out of this pool, very happy to have it open today,” Holyoke Parks and Recreation Aquatic Instructor Maura Shea said.
With the temperatures in the 90s this week, the pool should be a popular place to be.
[Reporter: You’re anticipating a big crowd today?]
“With the heat wave, yes. Today tomorrow and the weekend,” Shea explained.
As for her tips to stay cool?
“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” Shea said.
But not all water features in the city are open to the public. A Western Mass News viewer alerted us to the Carlos Vega Park, where the splash pads usually filled with kids remained dry on Monday.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department to get answers and received this statement that reads in part: “Carlos Vega Park isn’t operational just yet, as there is roadwork happening on all four sides of the park. As soon as it is safe for children to get there, the water spray will be on.”
Western Mass News will keep you updated as more community pools, splash pads, and water parks continue to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.