SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has given summer camps the green light to start up next month.
It's been a top question for many families during the coronavirus pandemic: will summer camps be an option this year?
It’s an answer even camp director of the Springfield Jewish Community Center Seth Stutman has been anxiously awaiting too.
"Kids are obviously so excited to get out and around and enjoy summer and, trust me, the adults are too, especially the camp directors here. We all want to get out, stretch our legs, and enjoy these warm summer months,” Stutman explained.
Some guidance is out from the Centers for Disease Control, creating a summer camp checklist for promoting hygiene practices, encouraging social distancing, and being prepared to screen children and employees upon arrival.
Now, with Baker's ‘ok’ to start recreational camps on June 8, and residential camps on June 29, Stutman said he is happy to have a foundation to build on.
"All the guidelines really helped to put everything in perspective for us and it confirmed a lot of suspicions and hopes that we already had…dashed a few dreams…but also gave us more of a clear picture,” Stutman added.
With the CDC guidelines now in place for summer camps, the Springfield JCC is aiming to have kids running around within weeks.
"As it stands now, we're hoping to have as much camp as possible,” Stutman said.
While the Springfield JCC typically has more than 800 campers in attendance, this will not be the case this year with social distancing orders.
"This is a year unlike any other and, unfortunately, camps are going to be smaller...what all camps are struggling with is determining how many campers that they can have a provide a safe and wonderful environment."
Another topic of discussion is indoor activities.
"The amount of people you can have in an indoor space is going to be remarkably smaller than it would've been in a normal, yeah, so that's going to be the largest issue,” Stutman added.
Stutman said further details about camp this year will be determined by future orders of the governor.
