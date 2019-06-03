EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the nation battles the worst measles outbreak in 25 years, some summer camps are tightening restrictions when it comes to vaccinations.
The New York Health Department sent out a warning to all licensed summer camps, strongly recommending all campers and employees be vaccinated.
The challenge to keep campers safe is being felt in Massachusetts as well.
At the end of the month, the popular East Longmeadow Pine Knoll summer camp will be filled with kids and with staff to help them keep safe in the pool and the playing fields.
However, before a camper can set foot there or any other licensed camp in Massachusetts, per state regulations, a doctor-signed vaccination form must be submitted. That includes whether that child has a state-allowed vaccine exemption.
"There are medical exemptions and there are religious exemptions. They need to be documented by a doctor either way," said East Longmeadow's recreation director Donna Prather.
According to the CDC, there are nearly 900 new cases of the measles reported so far this year, with two of those in Massachusetts.
Prather told Western Mass News that despite the resurgence, if there is a signed vaccine waiver, that child is still allowed to attend camp.
"If we have a note from the doctor that says there is an exemption then we can't discriminate against that child coming to camp," Prather noted.
The CDC said that two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine are about 97 percent effective. One dose is 93 percent.
Prather said that's good odds, if your child is vaccinated.
"If you have a child that medically is unable to get the vaccinations, then you really need to think twice about sending them to a camp that may have children that aren't vaccinated," Prather explained.
If you are a concerned parent who wants to know if any children attending the same camp as yours are not vaccinated, Prather said "You could ask us that. We couldn't give names or specifics about health information, but we would be able to provide yes or no."
Prather said the ultimate goal: a fun and healthy summer for all.
The Department of Public Health said the same vaccination policy for campers also applies to camp employees who must be vaccinated, unless they have a religious or medical exemption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.