Summer Dr. in Southwick reopened following active investigation.

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A joint investigation forced officials to shut down Summer Drive in the town of Southwick.
According to Southwick Police officials, officers responded to Summers Road around 4:40 p.m. for a report of items that had been discarded on someone's lawn.
We're told that the situation escalated and, eventually, troopers from the Mass State Police barracks in Russell were called in to assist officials with the investigation.
A portion of Summer Drive was blocked off until approximately 7:30 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into custody.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
