CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The summertime fun has officially begun with the first local fireworks display since 2019 taking place Saturday in Chicopee.

The excitement here Saturday night was unmatched. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the fireworks and they all told Western Mass News they are happy to have them back.

Western Mass. residents came together at Szot Park Saturday night for the annual fireworks display.

“I’m so excited to be here. I could not wait to come here. I’ve been looking forward to this since it canceled last time,” Sandy Cyr said.

This is the first time fireworks have filled the night sky in western Mass. since 2019. The pandemic canceled celebrations last summer.

“It’s like brand new for everybody, everybody’s excited, everybody’s ready to get out, and live their lives again and just have a good time,” Sheree Jodoin of Holyoke said.

Between the colors, the crowd cheers and the big finale, the fireworks had a little something for everyone.

“I do enjoy the ones that kind of cascade down, those ones are pretty,” vendor Kayla Fournier said.

Chicopee preparing for weekend fireworks display CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summertime is here and so are the fun festivities like the Chico…

Some work is being done near the pond where they usually set off the fireworks, the city moved their launching area up by the pool by Szot Park. To keep people safe throughout the event, a portion of the upper field, splash pad and basketball courts and part of Sgt. Tracy Drive was closed off.

Event-goers lined up to get their favorite snacks like fried dough and popcorn. Musical performances food and novelty vendors and a face painter were all there for some summertime fun as well.

Residents anxiously awaited for the event to start from early in the day, until the first boom of the fireworks.

Schedule of fireworks displays across the area Summertime means fun in the sun during the day and fireworks displays at night.

"It's actually a pretty great show. Usually, they have quite a lot of fireworks and it goes on for a bit so everyone seems pretty excited about it," Fournier said.

The event was a great way to see the community come together just before the Fourth of July next weekend.