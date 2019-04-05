HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With warmer weather in the forecast, a reminder from local parks and recreation departments for summer job seekers to get their applications in.
We checked in with parks and recreation departments in several cities and towns across western Massachusetts and found the hiring signs are out and many positions are already taken.
Come this summer, Community Field in Holyoke will be filled with campers.
Assistant Park and Rec Director Maureen Tisdell told Western Mass News they just started taking applications April 1 for a number of positions.
"Activity staff to work in our local parks and staff to help out with our summer camps, so we have a variety of position available for students 16 or older." Tisdell explained.
With a steady stream of applicants in the first few days, Tisdell suggested if you want a summer job, apply quickly.
"We do have a lot of applicants for our summer positions in the parks. We do do an interview process where we have every applicant come in, we get to know the person, see what job they would fit for," Tisdell noted.
We checked in with Chicopee, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, and West Springfield parks and recreation departments, who all said spots are going fast with the exception of one position.
"Sometimes we do struggle with hiring lifeguards," Tisdell explained.
To get an edge up on the competition, Tisdell said, "We look for candidates who like to work with kids because our swim program and working in the parks, that's mainly what the job is, working with kids. If they're creative, they have new or fun ideas that we can do activities in the parks."
Many communities have application deadlines so the best advice were told is to apply as soon as possible.
As for pay scale, most summer hires make minimum wage, but lifeguards do get a bit more. However, a certification is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.