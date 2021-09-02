SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With all the rain this summer, crops across western Mass. have taken a big hit, including pumpkins; a fall staple in New England.
"The crop is a little lighter than normal because of the rain," said Joe Calabrese, farm manager of Calabrese Farm in Southwick.
Calabrese Farm has been around for nearly 70 years, growing an array of fruits and vegetables. With fall approaching, their most popular right now is pumpkins.
This summer, western Mass. received 4-6 inches of rain, which has hit many farmers hard. Calabrese explained how the heavy rain impacted them.
"It slowed everything down, it cost a little bit more to grow everything cause we had to fertilize extra to keep everything surviving throughout July and all the excessive rain that we had," said Calabrese.
Which did impact production.
"We're anywhere from 20-30 percent down on the yields from previous years," said Calabrese.
As for pumpkin prices:
"You might see a little bit of an increase just because of the input costs and the shortages of the pumpkins this year," said Calabrese.
Joe told us there is a way to pick out the best pumpkins:
"You're going to want to look at the quality of the stem to make sure it's nice and green, because that is showing the pumpkin was healthy when it was harvested...If it's a dried-up and broken stem, it had too much moisture on it and it's going to start to rot from the inside out," said Calabrese.
Once you do your pumpkin check, Calabrese said you should be good to go.
"It should hold up for 30-40 days when you want to put in on your front porch," said Calabrese.
