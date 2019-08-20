LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest Summer storm to rip through western Mass has kept clean up crews busy today.
Not only did yesterday's high winds and heavy rain leave significant damage, but it's starting to add up since we have experienced multiple violent storms in recent weeks.
With every storm has come a large pile of debris, and with every storm has come the question, how will this impact our town and city budgets?
"Municipal finances are tight, so it can be challenging when you get events like this to address them," Longmeadow Interim Town Manager James Moynihan tells us.
Another storm and another clean-up effort.
From Springfield to Longmeadow, Monday's high winds, heavy rain, and large hail left behind serious damage.
The Western Mass News Skydrone captured video of a house on Converse Street in Longmeadow after a tree completely split in two and fell onto the home.
"It came upon at 2:30 with very little forewarning. It resulted in a good deal of initial damage," says Moynihan.
Moynihan tells Western Mass News that their crews worked hard to keep everyone safe.
"From the time of the call, the Public Safety and DPW worked very quickly and were in very appropriate coordination with Eversource and tree removal," stated Moynihan.
Longmeadow has been hit hard twice this Summer.
The first time was in early July when a microburst ripped through town.
"So we've had a couple of unique rapid weather impacts on our community and each of them carry a dollar amount, as well as an impact on individual properties," said Moynihan.
He says, even with the increase in severe weather, this is something they plan for every year.
They expect to address the issue in the upcoming weeks.
"Those will be efforts with regards to reimbursements that we will deal with at future town meetings and taking a look at our current finances," added Moynihan.
Moynihan tells us that he is hopeful that that reserve fund will cover the cost of these storms.
If it doesn't or if storms do continue, they can always go back for a town meeting.
