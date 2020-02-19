Summons issued for suspect that fled from traffic stop in Ware.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A summons was issued for a male operator following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
According to State Police officials, a trooper conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle just after 4:00 p.m. on Rt. 32 in Ware.
As the trooper began reaching into the vehicle, the operator pressed hard on the gas pedal and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, the trooper was neither struck or dragged by the vehicle in question.
The trooper that conducted the traffic stop has identified the driver and will issue a summons to him.
Since the driver was not arrested, authorities will not be divulging his identity.
