(WGGB/WSHM) -- The official start of winter is just two weeks from today with our last season of 2020 beginning on Monday, December 21.
The good news is that the days will start getting longer again, but there is a danger you might not think about during the winter months.
Sunburns during winter are not only possible, but they're likely.
Colder temperatures, cloud cover, and even decreased sun angles don't necessarily protect you from harmful ultraviolet rays.
In fact, in some instances, they can enhance exposure.
“The one time that you have to really particularly be very careful is when there’s snow because of the reflective capabilities of the snow will actually increase the amount of exposure of ultraviolet radiation,” said Dr. Richard Arenas, chief of surgical oncology at Baystate Medical Center.
Higher altitudes and reflective surfaces at ski resorts increase risk. You get hit twice with incoming solar radiation and then again with approximately 80 percent reradiating back off white surfaces, such as snow and ice.
Arenas told Western Mass News that while facial exposure is the highest risk during winter months, warming temperatures and milder winters are leading to an overall increase in exposure.
“The thing that you have to understand about any type of skin cancer, and especially melanoma, it’s the cumulative effects of ultraviolet radiation exposure,” Arenas noted.
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, but cancer isn't the only health concern.
Deep penetrating rays can cause DNA damage, premature aging, sunspots, and wrinkles.
“You’re exposing yourself more so than you realize, even in situations where you wouldn’t expect to be worried about the sun,” Arena explained.
Protective clothing and the daily use of a broad-spectrum, waterproof sunscreen SPF 30 or greater is recommended to keep exposed skin safe.
UV protection is also important to consider in items such as sunglasses and lip balm.
