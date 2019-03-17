HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands will head to Holyoke on Sunday for the 68th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.
You can expect to see the streets of Holyoke become flooded with green while crowds cheer on those participating in the parade.
This year, there will be 24 floats, 37 bans, and of course, thousands of marchers.
The city of approximately 40,000 people will welcome over 400,000 spectators.
With the thousands of people watching the parade, it can get crowded, but if you’re a veteran of the event, you know that many started saving their spots along the route 24 hours before the parade to make sure they have a good seat.
If you are along the parade route, be sure to check out our special, festive Snapchat filter. Just take a picture in Snapchat and swipe right.
Also, your friends from Western Mass News will be marching in the parade, so be sure to say hello!
