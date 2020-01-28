SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With no horse in the race, will Patriots Nation still watch the big game on Sunday?
We are so spoiled, but businesses that rely on football fans to boost their bottom line are banking on it!
The Brick House Tavern in Indian Orchard is known for their wings...
Manager Matthew Mignongna said the Pat's not playing Sunday, will actually help his dine-in business.
"I think it's going to be a lot more dine-in then take out. With the pats not in it. A lot fewer people having house parties, a lot more people coming out to watch the game," Mignongna explained.
But he told Western Mass News, he's still counting on a strong take out day...normally his bread and butter when the pats are on the field in February.
"There should be, yea, we should do a ton of wings, I bought around 2,000, 3,000 wings," Mignongna explained.
Over at table and vine in West Springfield...the vibe this year, a little different than last...when the Pats were in.
"You see a lot of home town jerseys in the store when they're shopping, there's a little bit more buzz, more excitement for sure. It's definitely markedly different when the home teams aren't involved," Mignongna said.
Patriots fans, and business that benefit from their success, are spoiled.
In the Brady, Bill Belichick era, 9 appearances in the big game and 6 wins since 2001.
Their "shorter" season this year...not a win for many businesses when you consider...
"There's a divisional weekend, there's wildcard weekend, there's the AFC championship, those are all several weeks of boosted sales so this year we missed out on that," Mignongna noted.
Let's do the retail math nationally.
Nearly 194 million people are expected to watch the game.
On average spending $88.65 per person on food, beverages, merchandise, and party supplies.
For a total of $17.2 billion.
Back at the Brick House Tavern, customers, including Gary Evangelista & Serena Watras from Ludlow said even without the Pats, they'll be watching on Sunday.
"It’s always sad when the pat's ain't there because we're so used to having them there but you can't make it every year. So are you going to watch? I am!" Gary said.
"We've been super lucky, now it's sad but, another year. (Beth) Are you still going to watch it? Yes, I am!" Serena said.
After the big game, make sure you stay with us on FOX6 for your local news...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.