SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A piece of Patriots history will be present at Saturday's Springfield Thunderbirds game.
The team announced that Super Bowl LIII Lombardi Trophy will be at the MassMutual Center tomorrow night as part of an appearance by Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers.
Flowers will be available for a meet-and-greet on the concourse starting at 6 p.m.
Fans will be able to get a photo with Flowers and the trophy on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Thunderbirds noted that autographs will not be allowed.
Saturday's game against the Providence Bruins is also Military Appreciation Night, where the team will honor military members from all branches during pre-game and in-game presentations.
The puck drops against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets are still available for tomorrow's game. For more information, CLICK HERE.
