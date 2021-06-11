AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England officially launched its newest ride Friday morning.
The "Supergirl Sky Flyer" takes guests through an adrenaline-charged flight as they soar nearly 7-stories through the sky in open-air vehicles. Thrill seekers spin and tilt at maximum speeds while being inverted 80 degrees from the massive, whirling wheel.
The attraction is located in the newly themed DC Universe and guests are seated independently. Twenty four rides are allowed at a time.
Watch our own Taylor Jacobs give it a spin:
