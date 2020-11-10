(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Westfield parent reached out to our School Authority hotline concerned about the rise of coronavirus cases in the city.
That parent emailed our School Authority hotline and said, “You should look into Westfield schools. Promises to keep our children safe yet kids weren’t social distanced on the buses until last week.”
Western Mass News reached out to Westfield Public Schools Supt. Stefan Czaporowski to see what was going on.
“There was one bus that the bus driver was not enforcing the physical distancing rules the entire bus ride when they first came on, but we’ve had a conversation with the bus company and driver and that has been corrected,” Czaporowski explained.
Czaporowski said that problem has since been resolved, but the parent said she is still concerned about the hybrid learning plan saying in the email quote…
“Our numbers in this town keep doubling yet we just keep barreling ahead adding more children,” she noted.
The district began Phase 3 of its reopening plan last week, bringing more student back in the classroom.
Czaporowski spoke with Western Mass News about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“The increase of cases that we are seeing are largely either at Westfield State University or at a local assisted living facility and so those can make a community go into the red even though they are in isolated areas,” Czaporowski added.
According to the district website, Tuesday was a remote learning day for all students at Westfield Intermediate School.
Czaporowski confirmed with Western Mass News this was due to a new COVID-19 case.
The school will be open on Thursday following a deep cleaning and Czaporowski said the contract tracing is complete.
To date, there have now been four cases within Westfield Public Schools over the past seven weeks
Czaporowski said it’s too early to make any changes with the entire district plan.
“I mean the kids are happy to be back, the staff is happy to have the kids back and I don’t want to rush prematurely to a decision to pivot to full remote learning if it’s not necessary,” Czaporowski explained.
As cases go up, Czaporowski said any decision to make a change would be well thought-out with local health officials on a case-by-case basis.
“We would do a school-by-school closure rather than close the whole district and it would depend of how many cases there are, but if we go through the roof in cases, than I’d switch the whole district to remote,” Czaporowski said.
The superintendent has a message for the students, faculty, and staff, recognizing the ongoing pandemic is changing week-by-week.
“We are human beings, we need interactions. I think that everybody realizes that learning in person is far superior than learning remotely and I think that eventually we may have to pivot to full remote if the cases keep rising,” Czaporowski
