LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Baird Middle School will be missing another day of classes tomorrow.
There was a computer glitch in the school’s control panel which triggered the school’s sprinkler system.
Now as a result of this glitch, there was substantial water damage to several classrooms on both the first and second floors.
Superintendent Todd Gazda told Western Mass News that a cleaning crew was brought in and continues to work on the issue.
However after speaking with that crew, the building inspector and administration it was decided that the school still is not ready to welcome back students.
Despite the inconvenience, Gazda said he hopes parents understand why it's so important to keep the school closed.
"This isn’t something we do lightly, we were trying to move heaven and earth. We need to make sure the building is ready for them to return." Gazda explained.
The superintendent said that this will count as a regular emergency closing day that will have to be made up at the end of the year.
He remains hopeful though that students will be able to return on Thursday.
