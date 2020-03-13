AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Social media is buzzing with people posting pictures of empty shelves and long lines at stores across western Mass as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.
Empty store shelves spotted in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, and neighboring Connecticut.
Residents everywhere are stocking up for whatever coronavirus might bring to the area.
"We're making every effort to restock the shelves and supply the community with what they need," Rich Whitney, store manager at the Geissler Supermarket in Agawam, tells us.
Western Mass News caught up with Rich Whitney who says certain products are flying off the shelves.
"Toilet paper, canned foods, disinfecting sprays, anything that is antibacterial is just going off the shelves. We can't get things fast enough," says Whitney.
Whitney says they are doing everything they can to restock items.
"We got somebody headed somewhere outside of Boston today and try and see if we can get some hand sanitizer. We sent them up there to get rubbing alcohol. We are working on this daily," explained Whitney.
Facing empty shelves, and long lines, reaction from shoppers is mixed.
"People are just being prepared just in case something does happen and we all are quarantined. It happened in Italy, it happened in China, and it can happen here," Agawam resident Laura Carrier stated.
"It's kind of humerus a little bit. A little shocking. I don't know. I have done this in the beginning when they first came out with other issues and nothing happens, so, I'm in that mood. This is going to come and go," Agawam resident Peter Milidakis said.
And as for long lines, Geissler has additional staff to help with large crowds.
"We put in extra help. We have extra staff on to try to keep things moving. Lines are not bad at all. We are getting people in and out the door very quickly," added Whitney.
Whitney says a delivery is expected overnight and they should have more stock tomorrow morning.
