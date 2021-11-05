SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday shopping season for some is already underway and with the supply chain issue, some presents could be delayed.
There was mixed reaction from shoppers heading into the holiday gift buying season as concerns about pandemic related shortages and shipping delays grow. Western Mass News definitely found some people getting an early start on their Christmas lists.
“I don’t like to be rushed and I think there’s been a lot of hard times this year and so holiday shopping brings me a little bit of joy. So i’m ready to start,” said Reilly McQueston of Chicopee.
Mayra Rivera of Holyoke added, “We started shopping earlier like around September, so we can have everything in November.”
However, there are others holding off a little longer.
“I usually start around Black Friday and wing it from there usually until all the way about Christmas Eve,” said Aiden MacCullagh of South Hadley.
Retail Me Not told Western Mass News that there’s a certain timeframe that you should end your holiday shopping by to ensure everything comes before the holidays.
“If you’re waiting to go shopping this year, that’s a big risk…I would think of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year as like the last round of holiday, rather than the kickstart of your holiday shopping season,” said Kristin McGrath, editor of Retail Me Not’s blog ‘The Real Deal.’
However, MacCullagh isn't concerned.
“It really shouldn’t matter how long the present takes, as long as it comes,” McCullagh noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.