SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Supply chain shortages are now impacting Springfield Museums and is causing challenges ahead of their busy holiday schedule.
“This is the first time that we had to delay any of our exhibits, so we’re feeling very lucky about that,” said Karen Fisk, vice president of community investment and external affairs at Springfield Museums.
Fisk feels optimistic despite having to push back upcoming exhibits displayed at the five world-class museums located in downtown Springfield. One of them was pushed back from November 18 to now December 4.
“This particular exhibit, which is called The Body Adorned: Artistry and Legacy of the Ancient Americas, is in such an exquisite exhibit, but we’re willing to wait for those cabinets to get here,” Fisk noted.
Despite these recent challenges, Springfield Museums is looking forward to welcoming visitors this holiday season.
“We weren’t able to do so much of the of the gathering of people last year and now, we’re gonna be gathering people. We will be outside with lots fresh air around,” Fisk explained.
Fisk told us they are extremely excited to be hosting the upcoming annual Grinchmas holiday happenings, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This popular event will kick off November 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a gingerbread exhibit, art activities, and a visit from The Grinch himself.
Exhibits will still happen despite setbacks, providing more fun for families.
“We’re actually not looking at it so much as a setback, but more as a ‘Let’s be patient’…We are so excited about having people here for holiday happenings. We have so many activities with the lighting at the quad, Gingerbread Under the Sea, we got the hot chocolate and music,” Fisk said.
Visitors can continue to experience the magic of the Grinchmas series after November 26 throughout the holiday season and Springfield Museums will hold more cheerful events for the whole family.
When asked what they are looking forward to most, Kelly Giupponi, an eleventh grade student from Springfield, said, “Seeing all the little kids enjoy the holiday festivities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.