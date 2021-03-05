SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on potential supply and demand issues as we head into boating season. The industry has experienced a huge boom in business during the pandemic.
In the summer of 2020, many people made investments in things they could do safely while enjoying the weather. For Jaclyn Lopes and her family, their investment came in the form of a boat.
“It was a great investment. We’ve had a lot of fun with it so far…With the pandemic going on…it gave us a sense of normalcy, being able to go out on the water with our family. You’re already social distancing, you’re away from people on your own vessel,” Lopes explained.
Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, told Western Mass News the pandemic positively impacted sales.
“People found boating. They had a lot of fun out here. A lot of new boaters came out,” Brunelle said.
Brunelle admits business last season was hard to keep up with and although it’s still early, his schedule is already busy, which is why he said if you’re looking to get into the sport, the time to act is now.
“Sooner the better, absolutely, because it will all come at once. We get to May, late April, we’re booked out,” Brunelle noted.
He told Western Mass News their ability to sell boats has been limited due to a lack of supply.
“If you see a boat that you like and it’s on the floor, I would tell you to buy it. People are still going to go boating, COVID is going to be around for another summer and those who experienced it are now telling their friends they need to go boating,” Brunelle explained.
Brunelle added a manufacturing delay due to COVID-19 is impacting his business' ability to fix boats as well.
“We don’t have the inventory and it’s a real problem, so if you’re in boating, that’s great. If it breaks down, hopefully we can find the parts for you to keep it running,” Brunelle said.
He said that if your boat does face mechanical issues this season, be ready for some delays.
“Be patient and most dealers are going to work hard to get your stuff for you. I’ll tell you straight up if you could find it before me, fantastic. Let’s find it. You get us the parts, we can fix it,” Brunelle noted.
