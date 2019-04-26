WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recently. Western Mass News brought you the stories of three local grandparents, who are raising their grandkids while their own children struggle with opioid addictions.
Now, we're taking a closer look at how those grandparents found their support network locally.
"It's very isolating," Maureen Viturale tells us.
Maureen facilitates a support group for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren in the greater Westfield area.
It began when she found two grandparents each at odds with how to raise young children at an age when most are retiring.
"That was thirteen years ago," continued Maureen. "Things grew and grew. Our first group was not heavily drug-involved. It was mental health and alcohol. Now, it's primarily opioid addiction."
Now, she and Pamela Dougherty work to make a whole, new family from the fractures left by opioids.
"Continue being a parent to their child when," stated Dougherty. "They're being challenged with raising their grandchildren."
The pair helps Westfield grandparents navigate government aid and resource centers designed to help.
"Our issue in Hampden County is that," says Maureen. "One is in Holyoke, [and] one is in Springfield. This is very far away from Westfield and very far away from the hill towns. The problem has grown much quicker that the solutions."
According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 10,000 Massachusetts kids lived with their grandparents, as of 2017.
Viturale says that statistics look different when you look at kids on the Department of Children and Family's radar.
"Half of the kids in DCF custody in Massachusetts are in," said Maureen. "Kinship homes, [with] grandparents, or other relatives."
The two women have found a creative way to answer the questions government programs don't always have time to address.
"We try to meet those needs by finding speakers for them," added Dougherty.
"When I was a kid," graphic novel author Jarrett Krosocczka tells us. "Being raised by my grandparents, I thought I was the only one out there that had that."
The local grandparents recently had the chance, not to hear from another guardian, but from someone who walked in the same shoes as their own grandkids.
"So they gained custody of me when they were in their late fifties," continued Jarrett.
Jarrett was raised in Worcester by his grandparents while his mother battled a heroin addiction.
"My grandparents loved me unconditionally," stated Jarrett. "They made sure that I would be able to be self-sufficient."
In 2018, Jarrett released 'Hey Kiddo', a graphic novel about how Joe and Shirley Krosoczka went from grandma and grandpa to mom and dad.
"When it came to Mother's Day and Father's Day," says Jarrett. "They got cards that said 'To: Mom' and 'To: Dad'. I learned a lot through all the pain that I've been through, and what good does that do to anyone if I just leave it in the box and forget about it?"
It may be a different decade, but Krosoczka's story is as relevant now as it was years ago.
It serves as a light at the end of the tunnel, that grandparents, raising their grandchildren in the wake of addiction, can nurture a success story.
"I'm able to have all of these books published now, because of," added Jarrett. "The determination and grit that was installed in me. Knowing I was loved, they took care of every, single need I had, and here I am. All those years later, talking about them and writing a book about what they did for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.