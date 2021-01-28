(WGGB/WSHM) -- Support is pouring in from numerous organizations and people in the Bay State and beyond for a high school ice hockey player who was seriously injured in his game against a local high school.
So far, a GoFundMe for A.J. Quetta has already raised more than $380,000 in a span of just one day.
New England Patriots players, the Boston Bruins, the Travis Roy Foundation and many others all chipping in.
Evidently, people all across the state and beyond are continuing to show their care and support for Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta.
Bishop Feehan High School President Tim Sullivan told us A.J.'s first surgery was successful.
The senior player suffered serious injuries and is currently in the hospital after crashing head-first into the corner board of the ice rink in his game against Pope Francis Preparatory School on Tuesday.
Sullivan said he spoke with Quetta’s parents.
"A.J. is at MGH. He did have his first surgery. Mr. and Mrs. Quetta told me it went very well. It was a successful surgery, so they're feeling really good about that,” Sullivan explained on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI.
The Quetta family also said witnessing the abundance of support - from donations to numerous organizations sending their thoughts and prayers to A.J. and their family - has lightened the burden in these past couple of days since his incident.
For more information on the GoFundMe page, you can CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.