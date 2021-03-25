SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Support has been pouring in for the victims of Friday's fire on Woodlawn Street in Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke to Carlos Lopez. He told us him and his sister and her child lost everything in that fire and that the house is a total loss.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews worked to put out a fire in Springfield.
"I had ran out the house and I seen it up in flames on the second floor and just it took over so fast. That's as far as I remember, and then after that, it just got really frantic. I didn't have anything but shorts on," Lopez explained.
A GoFundMe set up for the family is standing at over $12,000. If you're interested in donating, you can click here for more information.
