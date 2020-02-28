SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Activity in downtown Springfield is picking up now that we're just hours away from the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign rally at the MassMutual Center.
The rally is happening at the same time as the Springfield Thunderbirds game, so approximately 10,000 people are expected in the city by 7 p.m.
People are already lining up outside the MassMutual Center, even though the doors to the Sanders rally don't open until approximately 6 p.m.
These supporters said they want to get a good seat when the Democratic front runner for president takes the stage.
Springfield Police said no streets are being blocked off for this event, but parking will fill up fast.
Beyond parking on the streets and other paid lots, the Civic Center garage has free parking on game nights, as well as the MGM Springfield parking garage, but if both lots fill quickly, you can contact the Springfield Parking Authority for advice on other parking locations.
This is the second time Sanders has come to the MassMutual Center as a political candidate. The first time was in 2015.
Supporters we spoke with said they think it's important to come out, even though Sanders is currently leading Massachusetts in recent primary polls.
"With all the things that are happening, they're talking about super delegates, taking it away and giving it to somebody else, I just really want to show support for Bernie," said David Raphael of Conway.
Both the rally and the Thunderbirds game start around 7 p.m. Sanders is expected to take the stage at 7:30.
Doors open for the rally at 6. For the thunderbirds game, they open at 4:45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.