NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Northampton will be removing the Shared Streets and Spaces project Monday night following backlash from business owners who claim the removal of parking on Main Street has hurt their revenue during the pandemic.
While this is good news for those who spoke out against the project, some aren't happy to see it go.
The Northampton Shared Streets and Spaces project is officially no more.
“I am very much in support of the changes that were made…I’m going to be heartbroken to see them disappear just like that,” said James Lowenthal with Mass. Bike Pioneer Valley.
After a weeks of protest and a heated Zoom call last Thursday, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz announced a reversal of the plan.
This will reinstate parking for downtown businesses while also removing the bike lane from the road.
It’s something a group of cyclists is are not happy with.
That’s why Monday morning, just hours before the project was scheduled to be removed. Western Mass News found people gathered on Main Street to protest the changes.
“We are here today to give support to permanent bike lanes and walkability and inclusiveness downtown. I really hope moving forward then we will be able to see some kind of permanent by claim for climate reasons and many others reasons, said Kristen Sykes with Mass. Bike Connecticut River Valley chapter.
They argue that Northampton is a town known for biking and the road structure should reflect that.
“It’s really known as a bicycle mecca. It’s home of the largest bicycle club in New England…the Northampton Cycling Club…tons of people in Northampton get around by bike,” Lowenthal added.
What they are asking for is a compromise, similar to what was given to the business owners who fought to get their parking back.
“I would love to have permanent bike lane downtown,” Sykes explained.
Lowenthal noted, “I think there are various compromises…but to give it all back to parking, I think, would be a mistake.”
As it stands now, the city will begin removing the project at 9 p.m. Monday.
(1) comment
My solution, and I bike, is to levy an excise tax on bicycles just like all other vehicles that use MA roadways. Have those funds set aside to create an integrated network of bike lanes separate from the roads themselves. Too many bicyclists do not follow the rules of the road when, riding and create hazardous conditions. For example not staying to the right, erratic lane changes, riding against traffic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.