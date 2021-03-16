HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly one year after the coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, a coalition of supporters spoke out Tuesday in favor of Governor Baker’s legislation providing millions to reconstruct a new Soldiers’ Home.

The overall feeling today was one of hope as supporters of the bill said that the funds provided by this legislation would create a home that could support the long-term needs of our veterans.

“The administration has taken rapid action to plan for the construction of a new facility,” said Mass. Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Poppe.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition championed House Bill 64 before the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight on Tuesday.

“What I would ask is that we continue to move forward on the Soldiers’ Home,” said Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, chairman of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees.

One of those champions - Senator John Velis – pointed out the growing needs of veterans with PTSD as well as amputees.

“There's likely going to be an increased need for medical needs and far more complex challenges,” Velis said.

The legislation put forth by the Baker-Polito Administration - "An Act Financing the Reconstruction of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke" - would provide up to $400 million in capital authorization to reconstruct the new long-term care facility.

“...That is one designed for more privacy and strong infection control measures," Poppe added.

It would give a majority of veterans in care private rooms and dedicated space for an adult day health program for socialization.

“That's why the $400 million dollar bond authorization is needed as soon as possible and no later than April 1," Poppe noted.

Approval of the financing plan is needed so the state can submit a V.A. reconstruction grant application to have 65 percent of those funds reimbursed.

“The veterans from Worcester and the western Mass. area are hoping that will be there to take care of the veterans tomorrow,” Keefe said.

The hope is that the state legislature will support the governor's bill, which advocates said is necessary to create a modern facility that can support future generations of veterans.

Proponents of the bill also spent the afternoon at the steps of the State House in Boston to show their support.

The application for the V.A. construction grant program is due by April 15.