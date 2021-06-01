AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information Tuesday on the status of local sanctuary leader Lucio Perez.
Perez had been taking refuge inside a church in Amherst for three and a half years, as he was under threat of being deported.
Now, the Supreme Court has issued a decision that could overturn that and millions of others across the country.
The court has said the current deportation process requiring only a notice to appear without dates to immigrants in the country illegally has been wrong for over 20 years.
“This creates an opportunity to provide help for not just people like Lucio, but countless others who have been treated in a very unjust manner," Representative Jim McGovern said.
The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, will likely reopen those cases and give Perez and other immigrants opportunities to seek permanent residency.
