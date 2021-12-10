The Supreme Court left in place Friday a Texas abortion law that bars the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy, but the justices said that abortion providers had the right to challenge the law in federal court.
The court's action means that the case will return to a district court for further proceedings, opening up the possibility that the law could soon be suspended.
The opinion allows the providers to challenge the law in court giving them a narrow victory. But the court limited which state officials could be sued by the providers, which could make it difficult for the providers to resume providing abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
