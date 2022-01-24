(WGGB/WSHM) – The Supreme Judicial Court issued an order Monday extending the current pause on all jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses until February 14.
All courts otherwise remain open for in-person business, with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible.
Western Mass News will continue to provide updates as they become available.
