SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our Surprise Squad has double the surprises this week.
They visited Kensington International School in Springfield to give back to a local non-profit helping the students and a teacher who goes above and beyond for her kids, despite being eight months pregnant.
Even at 32 weeks pregnant, fourth grade math teacher Katie Cuscovitch is up and at it, working hard for our local kids.
Coworker Shahein Kiaresh told us she's always a happy person.
"Katie is always a happy person. You'll never know if she's in a bad mood or good mood. She's always just positive. She's very dedicated to her job. She's been a teacher for many years. She always comes in with a smile," Kiaresh noted.
Cuscovitch has been teaching for nine years at Kensington International School in Springfield and as principal Margaret Thompson told Western Mass News, she's an asset there.
"We're blessed to have Katie here. She's a wonderful teacher. She comes in with the best attitude every single day and has the skills to get the job done with quality," Thompson explained.
Because of everything Cuscovitch does for school, we wanted to help her with the next chapter of her life, including bags full of stuff for the classroom and some items - like clothes, supplies, and a carrier - to welcome Cuscovitch's baby girl into the world.
"Luckily. I have a lot of friends and coworkers that have been able to help me decide what I need, but this is very helpful, so thank you so much," Cuscovitch said.
Thompson added, "From the bottom of my heart Katie, thank you everyday for what you've done for these students and best of luck with that baby."
The surprises didn't stop there. While we were at Kensington, we joined in on a great cause with local nonprofit Link to Libraries
"We serve all of western Mass. and our mission is to get books into the hands of children. We rely on donations from individual and local businesses," said Link to Libraries president Laurie Flynn.
The Surprise Squad then also surprised Flynn with $200, which will help Link to Libraries get 100 books.
"We're so excited to help give back to that. Oh. you got me! [We did.] I love it, thank you so much. That really is an enormous help and Western Mass News has been a partner with Link to Libraries for a long time, so that's really special, thank you," Flynn said.
